Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. Worthy Opponents by Danielle Steel - 9781984821812 - (Random House Publishing Group) 2. Storm Watch by C. J. Box - 9780593331316 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 5. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798635 - (Random House Publishing Group) 6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson - 9780593490709 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books) 8. Rocked by Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press) 9. Burner by Mark Greaney - 9780593548110 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 10. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
- UPDATE: Lake County deputies seek suspect in shooting
- Unexplained deaths haunt Lake County's history
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Revisiting classic shows
- Baldwin Elementary student explore virtual rainforest
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- "Just say no" to battery plant flyer mailed to Green C. Township
- Mason/Lake 4-H to host Ghostbusters inspired cooking class
