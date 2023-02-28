Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 5. HotSchedules 6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd Top Free iPhone Apps: 1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 6. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc. 7. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC 8. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 10. Cash App, Square, Inc. Top Paid iPad Apps: 1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 2. Minecraft, Mojang 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 6. Red’s First Flight, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB 8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe 9. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames 10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB Top Free iPad Apps: 1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc. 3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation 4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 5. Disney+, Disney 6. Google Chrome, Google LLC 7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd. 8. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 9. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB 10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC
- Broadband access expansion coming to Lake County
- Commissioner Clyde Welford has a passion for youth
- Meet Baldwin's school resource officer
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- Idlewild recognized in Smithsonian documentary ‘Green Book’
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Lake County community events calendar for 02/23/23
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series is pleased to announce the event, “‘I Quit’: The...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Blue Lake Fine Arts...
- Lake County Economic Development Alliance director Jodi Nichols presented the 2022 annual report...