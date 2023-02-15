Alert: Raquel Welch, an international sex symbol throughout the 1960s and '70s, has died at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Raquel Welch, an international sex symbol throughout the 1960s and '70s, has died at 82.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Body of ice climber who fell from Pictured Rocks recovered
- Egypt's president praises UAE, seeking to heal Gulf aid rift
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
- Yates Dial-A-Ride makes improvements under new leadership
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- Lake County Sheriff's Office recently receive an accreditation grant amounting to $159,779 from...
- Since Aug. 23, when Howard Perry came on board as the executive director for Yates Dial-A-Ride,...
- Throughout the month of February, Baldwin Community Schools students in every grade level are...
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin is hosting a celebration of Black History month with...