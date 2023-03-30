Alert: Jury decides Gwyneth Paltrow is not at fault for 2016 Utah ski collision that left man who sued with broken ribs

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Jury decides Gwyneth Paltrow is not at fault for 2016 Utah ski collision that left man who sued with broken ribs.
