Alert: Jazz singer Samara Joy wins best new artist Grammy Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jazz singer Samara Joy wins best new artist Grammy Award.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'I didn't know it was actually a law'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Retired Lake County deputy remembered by officers, community
- Paula Laws zeroing in on national power lifting record
- Man dead after officer involved shooting in northern Michigan
- Man arrested after hostage incident involving stolen gun
Most Popular
- Baldwin Community Schools recently hosted about 100 elementary students and their parents at...
- In this edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin covers some laws that...
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin recently received a $2,399 grant from the Great Lakes...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...