Alert: CNN says anchor Don Lemon has left network after 17 years; move comes 2 months after controversial Nikki Haley comments

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says anchor Don Lemon has left network after 17 years; move comes 2 months after controversial Nikki Haley comments.
- Lake County Trial Court report
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A Reminder of the Basic ORV Laws
- Lake County ORV Park gets green light from DNR
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Baldwin students learn true meaning of ‘farm to table’
- Deputy Explorer program trains youth in criminal justice
- Pleasant Plains looks at new regulations for campers