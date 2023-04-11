A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner

If you devoured Laura Dave's novel “ The Last Thing He Told Me," you're not alone. The book spent 65 weeks as a New York Times Best Seller and one of those readers who couldn't put it down was Jennifer Garner.
“I read it with my middle child. We kept pushing bedtime later and later because we were just compelled to read one more chapter, two more chapters, three more chapters," Garner said in a recent interview, where she had a copy of the book next to her on a chair. “I can't even explain how much I loved it."