World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2022 Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 6:09 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 A woman wipes her nose as members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photos via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of14 People, some wrapped in blankets, queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of14 The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, arrive to guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of14 A painting of the Queen Elizabeth II is seen next to flowers at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at London Stansted Airport, in Stansted, Britain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Bidens are in London to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Written By
MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA