WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended February 15th.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

5. “Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle (World of Eric Carle)

6. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

8. “Love From the Crayons” by Drew Daywalt (Penguin Workshop)

9. “Happy Valentine's Day, Curious George” by H.A. Rey (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. “Snug” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews Mcmeel)

NONFICTION

1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

2. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)

3. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

5. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

6. “Built, Not Born” by Tom Golisano (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. “Floret Farm's a Year in Flowers” by Erin Benzakein (chronicle)

8. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

9. “Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

2. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

3. “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

4. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. “The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

7. “The Girl You Left Behind” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin)

8. “Crooked River” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Get a Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert (Avon)

10. “When We Believed in Mermaids” by Barbara O'Neal (Lake Union)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

2. “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing” by Pink Daniel H. (Riverhead)

3. “The Scribe Method” by Tucker Max (Tucker Max)

4. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin)

5. “Knitting Yarns” by Ann Hood (Norton)

6. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “Breaking Bread” by Martin Philip (HarperWave)

8. “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House)

9. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)

10. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)