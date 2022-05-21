Veering from Mad Max, George Miller debuts '3,000 Years' JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer May 21, 2022 Updated: May 21, 2022 2:40 p.m.
CANNES, France (AP) — It's taken a lot of time and a good deal of yearning for Australian director George Miller to make “Three Thousand Years of Longing, " his long-awaited follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road."
Miller premiered “Three Thousand Years of Longing” over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, the culmination of a journey that began 20 years ago when Miller first read the A. S. Byatt story upon which the film is based, “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.”