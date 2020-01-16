USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

5. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

6. “Treason” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. “The Vanishing” by Jayne Ann Krentz (Berkley)

8. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “Hunter Killer” by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

10. “Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

11. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

12. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

13. “The River Murders" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

15. “7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse” by JJ Smith (Simon & Schuster)

16. “Come Back for Me” by Corrine Michaels (BAAE Publishing)

17. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)

18. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Amulet Books)

19. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

20. “The Country Guest House” by Robyn Carr (Harlequin Mira)

21. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

22. "FGTeeV Presents: Into the Game!" by FGTeeV (HarperAlley)

23. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

24. “Grumpy Monkey” by Suzanne Lang (Random House Books for Young Readers)

25. “Blood of Elves” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index