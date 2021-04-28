US, UK, Barbadian authors up for Women's Prize for fiction

LONDON (AP) — Novels that explore forgotten and neglected communities in Britain, the U.S. and the Caribbean were named finalists on Wednesday for the 30,000 pound ($42,000) Women’s Prize for fiction.
The six-book shortlist includes American author Brit Bennett’s tale of twins who take different paths, “The Vanishing Half,” U.S. writer Patricia Lockwood’s social media satire “No One is Talking About This” and “Transcendent Kingdom,” a story of African immigrants in Alabama by Ghanaian-American writer Yaa Gyasi.