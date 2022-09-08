US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Pumpkin spice ramen noodles coming to some Walmarts If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.

Holy mackerel: "50 foot megalodon" surprises researchers Researchers thought they had some deep evidence that an extinct shark was caught on sonar, but as...

Just announced: 2022 CMA nominees for all categories Drum roll please... Here are the 2022 CMA nominees for best artist, group, single and more.