US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cThe Stranger in the Lifeboat\u201d by Mitch Albom (Harper) 2. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 3. \u201cThe Dark Hours\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 4. \u201cThe Wish\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 5. \u201cNever\u201d by Ken Follett (Viking) 6. \u201cBetter Off Dead\u201d by Child\/Child (Delacorte) 7. \u201cGame On\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Atria) 8. \u201cThe Lincoln Highway\u201d by Amor Towles (Viking) 9. \u201cBilly Summers\u201d by Stephen King ( Scribner) 10. \u201cFinal Spin \u201d by Jocko Willink (St. Martin's Press) 11. \u201cThe Sentence\u201d by Louise Erdrich (Harper) 12. \u201cLore Olympus, Vol. 1\u2032 by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey) 13. \u201cCloud Cuckoo Land\u201d by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) 14. \u201cThe Last thing He Told Me\u201d by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 15. \u201cDark Tarot\u201d by Christine Feehan (Berkley) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cHalf Homemade, Fully Delicious\u201d by David Venable (Ballantine) 2. \u201cThe Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!\u201d by Ree Drummond (William Morrow) 3. \u201cThe President and the Freedom Fighter\u201d by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel) 4. \u201cThe Dawn of Everything\u201d by David Graeber (FSG) 5. \u201cThe Storyteller\u201d by Dave Grohl (Dey Street) 6. \u201cGuinness World Records 2022\u201d (Guinness World Records) 7. \u201cJesus Listens\u201d by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) 8. \u201cFrom Paycheck to Purpose\u201d by Ken Coleman (Ramsey) 9. \u201cThe Lyrics\u201d by Paul McCartney (Liveright) 10. \u201cImmune\u201d by Philipp Dettmer (Random House) 11. \u201cBeyond Biden\u201d by Newt Gingrich (Center Street) 12. \u201cGlitter Every Day\u201d by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.) 13. \u201cE.R Nurses\u201d by Patterson\/Eversmann (Little, Brown) 14. \u201cMy Body\u201d by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan) 15. \u201cAmerican Marxism\u201d by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cAll That Glitters\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 2. \u201cTom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon\u201d by Marc Cameron (Berkley) 3. \u201cFortune and Glory\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Pocket) 4. \u201cThe Perfect Christmas\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 5. \u201cThe Law of Innocence\u201d by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing) 6. \u201cThe Silent Wife\u201d by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow) 7. \u201cA Death Valley Christmas\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 8. \u201cThe 19th Christmas\u201d by Patterson\/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing) 9. \u201cJingle All the Way\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 10. \u201cChristmas at Holiday House\u201d by Raeanne Thayne (HQN) 11. \u201cMurder of Innocence\u201d by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201cAutumn Nights\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 13. \u201cSerpentine\u201d by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine) 14. \u201cThe Brightest Star\u201d by Fern Michaels (Zebra) 15. \u201cA Virgin River Christmas\u201d by Robyn Carr (Mira) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cDemon Slayer\u201d (complete box set) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz) 2. \u201cThe Love Hypothesis\u201d by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) 3. \u201cDisney Villains Tarot Deck and Guidebook\u201d by Minerva Siegel (Insight) 4. \u201cThe Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness\u201d by Babylon Bee (Salem) 5. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 6. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 7. \u201cLore Olympus, Vol 1\u201d by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey) 8. \u201c2 Sisters Detective Agency\u201d by Patterson\/Fox (Grand Central Publishing) 9. \u201cAttack on Titan 34\u201d by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha) 10. \u201cThe Searcher\u201d by Tana French (Penguin) 11. \u201cMy Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis\u201d by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz) 12. \u201cDune\u201d (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace) 13. \u201cThree Women Disappear\u201d by Patterson\/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing) 14. \u201cThe Silent Patient\u201d by Alex Michaelides (Celadon) 15. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)