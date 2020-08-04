US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List - 08/02/20 - Paid Books

1. Deadlock by Catherine Coulter

2. Near Dark by Brad Thor

3. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

4. The Order by Daniel Silva

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

6. 1st Case by Chris Tebbetts & James Patterson

7. The Winner by David Baldacci

8. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

9. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens