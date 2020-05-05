US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Camino Winds by John Grisham - 9780385545945 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci - 9781538761502 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316494953 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Relationship Goals by Michael Todd - 9780593192580 - (The Crown Publishing Group)

5. The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel - 9780399179600 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Normal People by Sally Rooney - 9781984822192 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Backlash by Brad Thor - 9781982104054 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. If It Bleeds by Stephen King - 9781982137991 - (Scribner)