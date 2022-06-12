Reworked Sondheim's 'Company' winning big at Tony Awards MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer June 12, 2022 Updated: June 12, 2022 10:07 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — A gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” rode the fondness Broadway has for the late iconic composer by earning five statuettes, including best musical revival.
The show is an exploration of a single person’s conflicted feelings about commitment, traditionally focusing on a 35-year-old bachelor. This time, it had a bachelorette and the sexes of several couples swapped around.