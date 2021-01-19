Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. News of the World

3. Promising Young Woman

4. The War with Grandpa

5. Honest Thief

6. The Croods: A New Age

7. American Skin

8. Redemption Day

9. Greenland

10. What About Bob?

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. The Dissident

3. Skyfire

4. Some Kind of Heaven

5. Assassins

6. Love Sarah

7. MLKFBI

8. The Informer

9. Hunter Hunter

10. The Phenomenon