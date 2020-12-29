https://www.lakecountystar.com/entertainment/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-15833921.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
Apple TV app - Movies US Charts
1. The Croods: A New Age
2. Elf (2003)
3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
4. Tenet
5. Greenland
6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
7. Love Actually
8. A Christmas Story
9. The War with Grandpa
10. The Polar Express
Apple TV app Movies US Charts - Independent
1. The Informer
2. Hunter Hunter
3. The Phenomenon
4. Another Round
5. After We Collided
6. Kajillionaire
7. The Last Blockbuster
8. Bone Tomahawk
9. Summer of 84
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
