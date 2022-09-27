'The Winx Saga' star says showbiz isn't all fairy dust ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 1:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Abigail Cowen, star of the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga," poses for a portrait in Central London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 This image released by Netflix shows Abigail Cowen in a scene from “Fate: The Winx Saga." (Netflix via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 This image released by Netflix shows Abigail Cowen in a scene from “Fate: The Winx Saga." (Jonathan Hession/Netflix via AP) Jonathan Hession/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
In the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Abigail Cowen plays Bloom, a teenage fairy with recently-discovered powers. The second-season show has ranked on the streaming service's Top 10 lists in several countries, finding its footing among similar teen dramas.
It's a great gig with a passionate following that has taken Cowen to Ireland for filming and given her a steady job. Despite the success, she wants people to know that working in Hollywood is not easy or magical as one might think.
Written By
ALICIA RANCILIO