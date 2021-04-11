Son says Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 9:20 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband.
Andrew, the third of the couple’s four children, attended church at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor along with other members of the royal family, two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.