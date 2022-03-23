Silence replaces old folk tunes in historic quarter of Kabul SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 10:49 p.m.
Afghan musician Nazir Amir Mohammed is hugged by a relative during an emotional farewell from relatives and neighbors as he prepares to leave the country for Iran, at Kucha Kharabat street, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2022. The songs are silent in the traditional musicians' quarter of Kabul's Old City, ever since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan six months ago.
Zabiullah Nuri, 45, covers his face to protect his identity, as he shows his harmonium musical instrument that Taliban fighters broke with their guns when he was carrying it home from his shop, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2022.
Well known Afghan singer Mobin Wesal, 35, sings and plays his Harmonium musical instrument at his home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. After the Taliban takeover Wesal turned from singing to selling fabrics.
Afghan musician and composer Nabih Baksh, gestures as he sits inside his shop, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2022. For 40 years Baksh repaired harmoniums, a skill he perfected over time. With the Taliban takeover he has turned into a spartan convenient shop where he sells soda and snacks.
Afghan vendors sit outside their shops where they used to repair and sell musical instruments and now sell kites, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2022.
Zabiullah Nuri, 45, covers his face to protect his identity, as he tries to fix his harmonium musical instrument that Taliban fighters broke with their guns when he was carrying it home from his shop, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
"Afghanistan Islamic Emirate," is written on the main entrance of the Music Institute, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Mobin Wesal, 35, a well known Afghan singer who switched to selling fabrics after the Taliban took over, checks merchandise at his shop, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Zabiullah Nuri, 45, covers his face to protect his identity as he shows his harmonium musical instrument that Taliban fighters broke with their guns when he was carrying it home from his shop, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Mobin Wesal, 35, a well known Afghan singer who switched to selling fabrics stands next to his stored musical instruments at his home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 20, 2022.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nabih Bakhsh’s family has been part of Afghanistan’s musical tradition for generations. His great-grandfather was a musician in the court of the Afghan emperor 150 years ago. His father was a famous maestro and singer. Bakhsh too carried on the family art, performing and running an instrument repair shop.
Until now. The 70-year-old had to give up music and turn his shop into a convenience stall selling soda.