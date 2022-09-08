Sherri Shepherd's excited to be herself on new talk show

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
8
NEW YORK (AP) — Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to hosting gigs on daytime TV, but when Oprah Winfrey offered to give her advice, the actor, comedienne and best-selling author took 15 pages of notes.
Shepherd spent more than seven years at the table on ABC’s Daytime Emmy-winning show “The View” and filled in on Wendy Williams' talk show for several months when Williams had health issues last year. But she dreamed of having her own show. That dream is now a reality. She’ll combine her acquired skills from a long career — from acting to standup comedy to interviewing — when “Sherri” debuts Sept. 12th on most Fox stations.