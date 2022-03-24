Rock's saviors? Ladies of Plush rock harder than most anyone WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 9:26 a.m.
Lead guitarist Bella Perron, left, and drummer Brooke Colucci, of the rock group Plush, perform at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 11, 2022 The all-female band from upstate New York has been winning new fans by touring with some of the biggest bands in rock.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It started slowly, as the opening band's intro music played to a quiet audience at Atlantic City's Tropicana casino.
Plush ripped into their opening number, “Athena,” pounding away at power chords and sending vocals soaring into the rafters. Just before the guitar solo, everything stopped while singer and rhythm guitarist Moriah Formica played a dramatic chord, and the first whoops emanated from the crowd.