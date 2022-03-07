Review: Puberty runs amok in Pixar's 'Turning Red' JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 4:39 p.m.
For better and worse, “Turning Red” is like no Pixar film before it.
The film, directed by Domee Shi, who made the lovely Oscar-winning short “Bao,” is the first Pixar movie directly solely by a woman. Its leadership team, including producers and art departments, is entirely female. And its protagonist, 13-year-old Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), is a Chinese-Canadian eighth-grader in the throws of puberty.