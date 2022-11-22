Review: A crowdpleasing whodunnit in Netflix's ‘Glass Onion'

The business of making original movie sequels is often a thankless job. You can’t just do the same thing again, but you also can’t be too different either. And many watching will have their guard up from the outset, suspicious that it is ultimately just a shameless cash grab.
In the case of “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson’s love letter to and send-up of Agatha Christie-style whodunnits, the cash was right there in the headlines: Netflix paid $450 million for two follow-ups to his fresh, funny film about a wealthy family and the southern gentleman detective who solves the case of the murder of their patriarch.