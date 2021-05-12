Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 10:37 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank, Calif. on May 24, 2016. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank, Calif. on May 24, 2016. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show.
The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that the upcoming 19th season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract.