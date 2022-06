This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. split from Great Britain is history, but the monarchy still has a hold on its former colony's heart.

Two specials about Queen Elizabeth II and the celebration of her 70th year on the throne broke into last week's top 20 highest-rated programs in prime time, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday.