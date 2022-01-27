'Pam & Tommy' recaps sex tape drama through a #MeToo lens ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 12:14 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — An impactful, if not cringe-worthy moment in the new Hulu series, “ Pam & Tommy, ” is when Lily James as Pamela Anderson is interviewed by Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” and he asks her about her sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee. “What's it like to have that kind of exposure?” He asks.
“What's it like?” responds Lily James as Anderson. “It's horrible ... It's devastating.”
Written By
ALICIA RANCILIO