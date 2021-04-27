Organizers: Pilot Barcelona concert could pave way for more

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Mid-sized cultural events could be held without social distancing — but with other precautions — after a pilot concert attended by 4,500 mask-wearing Spaniards who'd been screened for COVID-19 produced no significant outbreaks, event organizers argued Tuesday.
The medical team from a local hospital that oversaw the health protocols for last month's Barcelona show said an analysis of health data revealed six positive cases in the two weeks following the event among people who had attended the concert.