New this week: 'Moonbase 8,' Kylie Minogue & Niall Horan

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Eva Green gives a stunning performance as an ambitious astronaut who must leave behind her young daughter in order to participate in a mission to Mars in “Proxima.” This French film from director Alice Winocour got a little lost in the festival shuffle of 2019, perhaps overshadowed by the flashier “Lucy in the Sky,” but it’s well worth checking out when it becomes available to rent Friday.

— “Outrage”: If you’re looking for some distractions on election day, the excellent Women Make Film series is still going strong on TCM. Episode 10 in the Mark Cousins documentary examines “Melodrama, sci-fi, horror and hell” and includes a robust evening of programming like Ann Hui’s “Boat People” and Lizzie Borden’s “Born in Flames.” The centerpiece film, airing at 9:15PM Eastern on Tuesday, is Ida Lupino’s “Outrage” from 1950, a must-see drama about what we now know as rape culture.

— Or maybe you’re just looking to toast Sean Connery this week. There are scores of his films available to rent on various VOD platforms (“The Man Who Would Be King,” “Goldfinger” and “The Untouchables” included) but there’s also some greats that are available on subscription services you may already be paying for, too. You can watch Connery and Harrison Ford bicker in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on Netflix, dive into some Michael Bay and Nicolas Cage action maximalism in “The Rock” on Hulu, escape into Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits” on HBO Max” or get your Hitchcock fix with “Marnie” on Peacock Premium.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— The final solo recording from late jazz legend Dave Brubeck will be released Friday. “Lullabies” comes eight years after Brubeck died and the collection of songs – some covers, some originals – were recorded as a gift to his grandchildren. At the time of the recording, Brubeck said: “Some are original pieces that I thought would appeal to babies as well as an older generation. I hope the littlest ones will respond to this music, and that parents and grandparents will enjoy it as well.”

— Singer-songwriter Niall Horan will livestream a concert Saturday from an empty Royal Albert Hall in London that will raise money for his touring crew. The former One Direction member will sing songs from his two solo albums with a full band, and all the proceeds will go to his touring crew, who are unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the #WeNeedCrew relief fund. Tickets cost $20.

— Even if you can’t go clubbing because of the pandemic, Kylie Minogue’s new album is enough reason to put on your dancing shoes. “DISCO,” the Grammy-winning Australian singer’s 15th album, will be released Friday. It comes two years after Minogue released the country-influenced project “Golden.”

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— Network series are gradually returning after pandemic-forced production delays, including a trio of CBS comedies on Thursday. “Young Sheldon,” the spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory” starring Iain Armitage, airs at 8 p.m. EST, followed by newcomer “B Positive” about two people (Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford) and the kidney transplant that brings them together. Allison Janney’s Bonnie is an empty-nester in the eighth season of “Mom” (9 p.m.), after daughter-roommate Christy moves on — the result of co-star Anna Faris’ decision to leave the show. Bonnie’s husband Adam (William Fichtner) and pals keep her company.

— Space comedies don’t always soar (sorry, “The Orville” and “Space Force”) but maybe an Earth-bound one can do better. Showtime’s “Moonbase 8” stars Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker as astronauts trying to qualify for a moon mission. Their training at a desert base is anything but smooth, and hilarity hopefully ensues. The first episode debuts 11 p.m. EST Sunday on Showtime (with new episodes out weekly) and is free online at midnight on sites including YouTube and SHO.com. For Showtime subscribers, the full series will be available Sunday night on the channel’s apps and on-demand platforms.

— With most tourism on hold, consider a virtual outing with “The South Westerlies,” which offers the impossibly beautiful coast of southwestern Ireland as setting for a dramedy about heartache and environment protection. Consultant and single mom Kate (Orla Brady, “Star Trek: Picard”), sent to a small town to derail protests against an offshore wind farm, runs smack into her past (Patrick Bergin, “Patriot Games”). The six-part series, out in full Monday, Nov. 9, on the Acorn TV streaming service, earned better home-turf reviews for its scenery than predictable story, but sometimes we tune in for the view.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.