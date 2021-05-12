New fellowship gives $25,000 grants to Puerto Rican writers

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A new fellowship co-sponsored by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will provide $25,000 for emerging and established Puerto Rican writers.

On Wednesday, the Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund announced the establishment of the Letras Boricuas Fellowship for 30 Puerto Ricans, age 21 and up, in Puerto Rico and elsewhere who write poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or children's literature. The first 15 winners will be announced in November, and all are tentatively scheduled to meet in San Juan in 2023.