Rockettes end season as New York tallies record COVID cases The Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 2:49 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.
Just under half of the positive results were in the city, where lines were growing at testing stations, the Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season and some Broadway shows nixed performances because of outbreaks among cast members.
