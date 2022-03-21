NY Philharmonic back at Geffen Hall Oct 7 after renovation

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will return to Geffen Hall after a $550 million renovation on Oct. 7 with a concert led by music director Jaap van Zweden before an invited audience to thank healthcare, emergency and construction workers.

The program leads off what the orchestra calls a “Home” festival, the Philharmonic said Monday. The concert will feature Aaron Copland's “Fanfare for the Common Man”; the New York premiere of a new work by Carlos Simon; “Juba” from Forence Price's Symphony No. 4; the overture to Rossini's "Il Barbiere di Siviglia”; and the allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.