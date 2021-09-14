Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 2:13 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair.
Rihanna, ever the Met Gala queen, showed up late in a huge black Balenciaga look and hat accompanied by A$ap Rocky in a multicolored quilted coat from ERL. She wore over 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including two choker necklaces.