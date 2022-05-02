Met Gala moment | Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy BEATRICE DUPUY and JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 10:03 p.m.
1 of8 In this combination photo, former New York State Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa, left, proposes to Laurie Cumbo, Commissioner of New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to look to see former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.
BEATRICE DUPUY and JOHN CARUCCI