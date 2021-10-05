Jorja Fox hopes 'CSI: Vegas' will spark science appreciation ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press Oct. 5, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Some familiar faces will join the investigation into gruesome murders when “ CSI: Vegas ” premieres Wednesday on CBS.
Wallace Langham's David Hodges, William Petersen as Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle reprise their roles for the 10-episode limited series, described as “an epilogue” to the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."
Written By
ALICIA RANCILIO