Hollywood makeover breathes new life into Welsh soccer club STEVE DOUGLAS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 7:18 a.m.
1 of6 This photo provided by Wrexham FC shows the empty stands of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. It has been described as a “crash course in football club ownership” and the two Hollywood stars who bought a beleaguered team in English soccer's fifth tier with the lofty aim of transforming it into a global force are certainly learning on the job. (Gemma Thomas/Wrexham FC via AP) Gemma Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 In this photo provided by Wrexham FC, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson applauds the fans at Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. It has been described as a “crash course in football club ownership” and the two Hollywood stars who bought a beleaguered team in English soccer's fifth tier with the lofty aim of transforming it into a global force are certainly learning on the job. (Gemma Thomas/Wrexham FC via AP) Gemma Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this photo provided by Wrexham FC, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is seen in front of the new Kop banner the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. It has been described as a “crash course in football club ownership” and the two Hollywood stars who bought a beleaguered team in English soccer's fifth tier with the lofty aim of transforming it into a global force are certainly learning on the job.(Gemma Thomas/Wrexham FC via AP) Gemma Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This photo provided by Wrexham FC shows the fans enjoying the game at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. It has been described as a “crash course in football club ownership” and the two Hollywood stars who bought a beleaguered team in English soccer's fifth tier with the lofty aim of transforming it into a global force are certainly learning on the job. (Gemma Thomas/Wrexham FC via AP) Gemma Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — It has been described as a “crash course in football club ownership” and the two Hollywood stars who bought a beleaguered team in English soccer's fifth tier with the lofty aim of transforming it into a global force are certainly learning on the job.
“I’m watching our PLAYERS MOP THE FIELD to continue the game,” read a tweet last week from Rob McElhenney, an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and now makes up one half of the new ownership of Wrexham AFC.