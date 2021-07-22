History, celebrity, leafy beauty live on at NYC cemetery JULIA RUBIN, Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 10:27 a.m.
1 of9 Michael Cumella, aka DJ MAC, speaks through a vintage megaphone near the gravesite of Nat M. Wills, a vaudeville star of the early 20th century known as “The Happy Tramp" at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx on June 27, 2021. Wills was among the jazz and vaudeville greats included on a tour led by Cumella. Julie Rubin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A trolley waits during a stop on a tour of jazz and vaudeville greats at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx on June 27, 2021. The tour takes visitors to the gravesites of Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, George M. Cohan, W.C. Handy, King Oliver and other musicians. Julie Rubin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 The gravesite of pioneering Black comedian and singer Bert Williams appears on June 27, 2021, as part of a tour of jazz and vaudeville greats at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx borough of New York. Williams was a star on Broadway and in film, and his recording of his most famous song, “Nobody,” is played on an old Victrola during the tour. Julie Rubin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 The grave of jazz great Miles Davis appears at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx borough of New York on June 27, 2021. The corner is a stop on a trolley tour of “jazz and vaudeville greats” offered by the cemetery. Julie Rubin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 This combination of photos shows, from left, Irving Berlin singing during an interview in New York on July 16, 1942, Miles Davis playing his trumpet during the annual North Sea Jazz Festival in the Hague Netherlands on July 11, 1987, Duke Ellington playing the piano at a news conference in New York on April 24, 1969 and jazz musician Lionel Hampton performing on the vibraphone at Carnegie Hall in New York City on July 3, 1978. The final resting place of these music icons are part of a tour of Jazz and Vaudeville Greats at Woodlawn Cemetery in New York. AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Michael Cumella, aka DJ MAC, dressed in 1920s garb, speaks through a vintage megaphone while leading a tour on June 27, 2021, of Jazz and Vaudeville Greats at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx borough of New York. The trolley tour visits the gravesites of Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, George M. Cohan, W.C. Handy, King Oliver and other musicians. Julie Rubin/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cumella, dressed in 1920s garb, laid his old Victrola record player down among the tombstones and turned to the small tour group assembled under the towering trees at Woodlawn Cemetery.
“She was the diva of her day. The Beyoncé of her day,” he said, brushing leaves off the modest stone commemorating vaudeville star Nora Bayes.