https://www.lakecountystar.com/entertainment/article/Guest-lineups-for-the-Sunday-news-shows-15147111.php
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's “This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' “Face the Nation" — FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith; former White House adviser Gary Cohn; Richard Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
___
CNN's “State of the Union" — Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.
___
“Fox News Sunday" — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.
View Comments