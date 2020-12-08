FILE - Gary Oldman arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 5, 2018. Oldman, 62, portrays Herman Mankiewicz, who wrote “Citizen Kane” before drinking himself to death at the age of 55, in the David Fincher film "Mank." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published December 7, 2020, The Associated Press reported in 2001, Gary Oldman’s ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse in a court filing, which the actor strongly denied. The story has been updated to make clear that following a police investigation, Oldman was never charged.