Festival founded by Dua Lipa's father decamps from Kosovo

June 15, 2022
FILE - Miley Cyrus performs at Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa to promote his native Kosovo has led to recriminations for the small European country after it lost the event to neighboring Albania.
The Sunny Hill Festival made its debut in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, in 2018 and took place again in 2019, bringing artists like Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Action Bronson to one of Europe's youngest and poorest nations. British-born Dua Lipa also was a featured headliner.