Far from home, Middle Eastern band finds rhythm in Germany KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 4:30 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Wassim Mukdag, Borys Slowikowski, Eden Cami and Or Rozenfeld of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project acknowledge the applause of the audience during a concert at the Jewish theatre boat 'MS Goldberg' in Berlin, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Wassim Mukdag, right, and Eden Cami of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project playing a concert at the Jewish theatre boat MS Goldberg in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Or Rozenfeld, member of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project plays his contrabass during the soundcheck prior to a concert at the Jewish theatre boat MS Goldberg in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 From left: Wassim Mukdag, Eden Cami, Borys Slowikowski and Or Rozenfeld of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project perform during a concert at the Jewish theatre boat MS Goldberg in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Eden Cami, left, and Or Rozenfeld of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project perform during a soundcheck prior to a concert at the Jewish theatre boat MS Goldberg in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Eden Cami, right, and Or Rozenfeld of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project perform during a soundcheck prior to a concert at the Jewish theatre boat MS Goldberg in Berlin, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Or Rozenfeld of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project holds a set list prior to a concert at the Jewish theatre boat MS Goldberg in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Eden Cami of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project performs during a concert at the Jewish theatre boat 'MS Goldberg' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Borys Slowikowski, left, and Or Rozenfeld, right, of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project playing a concert at the Jewish theatre boat 'MS Goldberg' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Wassim Mukdag, right, and Eden Cami of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project greets each other prior to a concert at the Jewish theatre boat 'MS Goldberg' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 The Jewish theatre boat 'MS Goldberg' lies on the shore prior to a concert of the Kayan Project in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 From left: Wassim Mukdag, Borys Slowikowski, Eden Cami and Or Rozenfeld of Arab-Israeli-Jewish band Kayan Project talks together after a concert at the Jewish theatre boat 'MS Goldberg' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The Berlin band Kayan Project, with a diverse cast of musicians from across the Middle East, might never been able to perform together in the members’ home countries. But it has risen to local fame in Berlin, Germany, with its unique style that combines oriental tunes with both Arabic and Hebrew lyrics. The band members include an Arab-Druze singer from northern Israel, a Syrian refugee and a Jewish Israeli bassist. Stefanie Loos/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BERLIN (AP) — When Eden Cami closes her eyes and starts singing ancient tunes in Arabic and Hebrew, Jewish-Israeli bassist Or Rozenfeld plays the contrabass, and Syrian band member Wassim Mukdad creates sparkling sounds on his 12-string oud, they take their audience on a musical journey through the Middle East.
Yet the three musicians all live far from there — in Germany. Back in their native region, they likely would be unable to perform together due to long-standing hostilities between their governments and societies.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER