Emerging filmmaker receives 7-figure book deal for thriller

Dante Bailey/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — An emerging young filmmaker is also very much in demand in the book world. Nick Brooks has reached a seven-figure deal for his young adult thriller “Promise Boys,” in which three boys at a Washington, D.C., charter school investigate the murder of their principal, and learn hard truths about their education and community.

According to Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, which announced the deal Wednesday, “Promise Boys” draws in part on Brooks' experiences as a teacher with at-risk kids. Henry Holt expects to release the book early in 2023.