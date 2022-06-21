'Elvis' and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 3 p.m.
On the day of Austin Butler's final screen test for “Elvis," director Baz Luhrmann threw everything at him.
Butler had spent five months building up to that moment, workshopping the role with Luhrmann, doing hair and make-up tests, rehearsing the songs. Against the odds, Butler had emerged as the unlikely favorite to land the role over more established names like Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. But it wasn't official yet.