Dubai's new Museum of the Future envisions a healthy planet AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 12:21 p.m.
1 of18 People visit the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Cars pass the Museum of the Future building on the Sheikh Zayed highway, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 A man take a photo at the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A man watches from a bridge at the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 A man climbs down stairs at the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Staffers wait for visitors at the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A staff walks in the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 A staff member receives visitors at the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Staff members explain to visitors at the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, the UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, speaks to journalists at the Museum of the Future, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A visitor walks in the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A couple of staff wait for visitors at the Museum of the Future, an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Dubai has unveiled an architecturally stunning new museum that envisions what the world could look like 50 years from today. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai will open the doors Friday to an architecturally stunning building housing the new Museum of the Future, a seven-story structure that envisions a dreamlike world powered by solar energy and the Gulf Arab state's frenetic quest to develop.
The torus-shaped museum is a design marvel that forgoes support columns, relying instead on a network of diagonal beams. It is enveloped in windows carved by Arabic calligraphy, adding another eye-popping design element to Dubai's piercingly modern skyline that shimmers with the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa.