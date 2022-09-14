Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly's child porn trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors were set to begin deliberating for a second day Wednesday at R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, sorting through a month of evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial.
Jurors must consider 13 separate counts, some involving complex law and assessments of which witnesses were more believable. They began deliberating Tuesday after Judge Harry Leinenweber gave them jury instructions, including explicit descriptions of what constitutes sexual abuse.