Correction: John le Carré obituary
LONDON (AP) — In a Dec. 13 story about the death of spy novelist John le Carré, The Associated Press incorrectly reported that television versions of “Smiley’s People” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” were released in 1965. A film adaptation of “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” was released in that year. “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” was broadcast in 1979 and “Smiley’s People” in 1982.
