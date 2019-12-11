Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards

Danai Gurira, left, and America Ferrera announce nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. The show will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. less Danai Gurira, left, and America Ferrera announce nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Pacific Design Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. The show will be ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A list of the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced Wednesday in West Hollywood, California:

MOVIES

Actor: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker.”

Actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Supporting actor: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Cast: “Bombshell”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”

___

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things.”

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.””

Actor in a comedy series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Actress in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Game of Thrones”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Stranger Things.”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Barry”; “Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Schitt’s Creek.”

___

Life achievement award: Robert De Niro

___

Online: http://www.sagawards.org/