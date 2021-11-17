Chic hotel opening in New York City celebrates Broadway MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 3:13 p.m.
1 of27 The Civilian's Blue Room, decorated with theater memorabilia appears in New York's Theater District on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 A spiral staircase connects the lobby and second floor of the Civilian hotel in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 The entrance and lobby of the new Civilian hotel appears in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 The marquee for the new hotel, Civilian, appears in New York's Theater District, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The Civilian — a 203-room hotel with bars, lounges and a restaurant — is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 The Civilian's nameplate is embedded in the hotel''s lobby entrance in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Visitors to the latest chic hotel in New York's theater district can easily walk to any Broadway show — or they can stay inside and celebrate them. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 The Civilian's Rosevale Restaurant & Cocktail Room appears in New York's Theater District on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 A room with double beds appear at the new hotel Civilian in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 The Civilian's Blue Room, decorated with theater memorabilia appears in New York's Theater District on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 A do not disturb sign is displayed on a room door at the new Civilian hotel in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 The Civilian's Rosevale Restaurant & Cocktail Room appears in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 The Civilian's Rosevale Restaurant & Cocktail Room appears in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 The Civilian's Rosevale Restaurant & Cocktail Room appears in New York's Theater District on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 Models of sets from Broadway shows are displayed at Civilian's Rosevale Restaurant & Cocktail Room in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 An optical illusion from a mirror shows one of the rooms at the new hotel Civilian in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 A hotel room is displayed at the new Civilian hotel in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 A hotel room is displayed at the new Civilian hotel in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 A hotel room bathroom is displayed at the new Civilian hotel in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 A hotel room bathroom is displayed at the new Civilian hotel in New York's Theater District, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The 203-room hotel is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to the latest chic hotel to open in New York's theater district can easily walk to any Broadway show — or they can stay inside and celebrate them.
The Civilian — a 203-room hotel with bars, lounges and a bistro — is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present.